Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. James River Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

James River Group stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

