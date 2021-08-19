Brokerages Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.57. 68,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,820. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $415.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 2.20.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

