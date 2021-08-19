Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Brokerages expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post sales of $226.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $247.12 million. ProPetro reported sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $831.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $866.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.74 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ProPetro by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUMP opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $704.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.31.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

