Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Titan International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWI traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 4,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

