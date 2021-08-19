Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $218,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,196,394 shares of company stock valued at $179,841,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 134.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $14,017,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $329,911,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $191.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.43.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

