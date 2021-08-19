Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $72.64.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

