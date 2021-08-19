Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post $0.67 EPS

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $72.64.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.