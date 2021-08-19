Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $116.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

