Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce sales of $117.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.17 million and the highest is $118.50 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $463.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sapiens International by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Article: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.