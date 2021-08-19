Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.60). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 72,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

