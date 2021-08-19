Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCON shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $3.42 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

