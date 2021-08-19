Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 136,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 31,363 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

