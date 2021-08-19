Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Workiva reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WK. Truist lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WK opened at $134.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.56. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.