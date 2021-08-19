Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Gap, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Gap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

GPS opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The Gap has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.62.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.51) earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,231 shares of company stock worth $5,856,110 in the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

