Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.94

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$71.94 and last traded at C$71.72, with a volume of 149083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.67.

BIP.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$21.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

