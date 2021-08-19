Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,234 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.23% of Brookfield Renewable worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.