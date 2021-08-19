Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 975,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.