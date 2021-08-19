Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,147 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Bruker worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.43. 10,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,458. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

