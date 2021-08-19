BSC Station (BSCS) Price Tops $0.0817

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded down 19% against the dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00147002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00149625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,689.92 or 0.99858765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00912842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.90 or 0.00710086 BTC.

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

