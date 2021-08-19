BSCPAD Trading Up 0.7% This Week (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $17.83 million and approximately $67,739.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00142140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00150688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,555.99 or 1.00035676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.76 or 0.00919128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.06777586 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

