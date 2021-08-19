BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,378 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $106.06. 4,069,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,273. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.79.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

