BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,446.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.94. 2,572,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.