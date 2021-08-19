BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $230.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,345. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.14. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

