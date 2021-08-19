BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,609 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after buying an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after buying an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. 37,343,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,686,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

