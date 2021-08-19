BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $10.78 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

