BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.01. 4,509,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

