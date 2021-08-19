BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,984. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

