BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.67. 5,168,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

