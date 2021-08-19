BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $427.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $428.35.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

