BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $449.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

