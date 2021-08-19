BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,166 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 18.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 311,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 57,211,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,514,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.