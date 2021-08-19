BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,867 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.67.

Shares of TDY traded down $5.91 on Thursday, reaching $446.03. 166,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.39. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $462.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

