BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,229 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,139 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 138,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

