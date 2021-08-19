BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,988 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,204,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.16.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

