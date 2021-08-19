BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,447 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,070. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $65.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.