BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,482 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.42. 32,350,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,262,131. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.