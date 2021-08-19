BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,207 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 422,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 305,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 87,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.93. 3,808,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,321. The stock has a market cap of $173.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

