BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 791 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $506,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 219.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

SIVB traded down $13.67 on Thursday, hitting $542.65. 361,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.