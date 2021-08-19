BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 991 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.38. The stock had a trading volume of 302,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,090. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

