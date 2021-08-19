Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $33.42 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 11.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 74.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,184,000 after buying an additional 2,759,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

