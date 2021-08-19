Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BBW opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $232.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

