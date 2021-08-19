Burger Swap Price Hits $5.46 on Major Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $5.46 or 0.00011610 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $79.73 million and $13.48 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.22 or 0.00861626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047337 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 14,976,651 coins and its circulating supply is 14,601,651 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

