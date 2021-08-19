BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 2,280 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $25,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 7,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $78,260.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $7,819.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 18,200 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $204,386.00.

On Friday, August 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $172,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $220,363.52.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $360,243.67.

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $236,733.84.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 503.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 127.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.