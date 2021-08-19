Burlington Stores (BURL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $337.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.11. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $189.37 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

