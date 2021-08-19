Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $314.49 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $314.49 million and approximately $83,663.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00559612 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

