C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading 4% Higher

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares traded up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.45. 3,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

Several research firms have commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926 in the last ninety days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 518,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 149.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

