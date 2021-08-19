CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 697,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 838,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 31.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CACI International by 446.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $257.79. 139,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,414. CACI International has a 52-week low of $198.46 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.88.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

