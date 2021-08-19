Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. 1,044,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.86. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,788,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after buying an additional 822,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,908,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

