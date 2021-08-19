Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.70.

CFW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

CFW stock opened at C$3.06 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.03 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.