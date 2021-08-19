Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $27.89

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.89, but opened at $26.29. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 7,681 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

