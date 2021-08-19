Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 1,303,630 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1,104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303,630 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.53% of GrafTech International worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 187,290 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EAF traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 26,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

